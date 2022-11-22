Can You Make the Holidays Bright for a Hillsborough Pet?

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Nov. 22, 2022) – The holidays are in full swing, and Hillsborough County is asking residents to consider making room at the table for a rescue pet this year.

Whether it’s because of the economy, lingering effects from the pandemic, or some other reason, pet shelters across the country have been overflowing for months. At the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, the dog population has been well over capacity all year. Many wonderful, adoptable dogs – through no fault of their own – have been at the shelter for more than 100 days. Shelters are meant and designed to be short-term homes for pets; longer stays create an inevitable toll on pets’ physical and emotional health.

Adopting or fostering a dog from the Pet Resource Center will not only make a great addition to the home but help make room for the next pet that needs help. Those interested in adopting can visit the center at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619 or search online. All adoption fees are currently waived.

The shelter also has a robust foster program that allows residents to take a pet home for anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. All foster pets are up to date on shots and medical treatments. The resident provides a temporary, safe place to live by giving love, food, and care to a pet that just needs a chance.

The Pet Resource Center is the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts dogs and cats regardless of breed, size, or medical condition. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; the PRC will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.