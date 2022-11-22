Century-old Berkeley plumbing company helps find pets a forever home

BERKELEY — Blame it on the pandemic or the rising cost of inflation, but whatever the cause Bay Area animal shelters are in crisis.

And across the region, people are stepping up to help like the workers at L.J. Kruse Plumbing in Berkeley.

Every Thursday morning, Marie McLean, who works at the century old-plumbing company, walks a few blocks to the Berkeley Humane Society shelter.

“It’s a joy to everyone in the office,” said McLean, who has worked at the plumbing company for 15 years. “We love the dogs. You feed a dog, you walk a dog, you play with it a little bit and then you go on a break and it’s at the gate crying for you. That’s amazing.”

Berkeley Humane has been in partnership with Kruse for a while. On this day, McLean picked up a 1-year-old terroir mix named Hugo, who was found abandoned in Oakland.

The sweet-natured pup spends a few hours in the plumbing company offices, winning over the hearts of all who work there.

“The hope is that this dog will find a loving home,” McLean told KPIX.

Will Kruse is the vice president and service manager. He loves having dogs like Hugo in the office.

“We care about animals and recusing animals here,” said Kruse. “Berkeley Humane is just a couple blocks away so it’s a natural partnership”

Over the last decade. Kruse says some of his workers and even customers have adopted dogs that they’ve brought into the office.

This is special because Will grew up down the street and actually volunteered at Berkeley Humane when he was a kid.

“Means a lot for me as an adult and businessowners to give back to the community that I grew up in,” said Kruse.

Kruse Plumbing has a donation program going right now. Every $3 of every service call will be donated to Berkeley Humane.