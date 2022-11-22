‘Charming’ Matt Hancock could make I’m A Celeb final, says ex winner

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Christopher Biggins believes Matt Hancock could make the final of the show in a surprising turn of events. The former Health Secretary was tipped to be the first contestant to leave the jungle, but has so far avoided being voted off the show by the public.

Since being in camp, the MP has proved to be a good sport by successfully completing his Bushtucker Trials and winning meals for camp.

He has also addressed the outrage sparked by him breaking his own social distancing rules last year.

Speaking to his campmates recently, he said he understood why people were not his biggest fan and that he was looking for forgiveness.

On his antics, Christopher said: “He’s doing everything brilliantly and however much you may hate him he is a player and he goes for it, he really does go for it he gets all the stars.

