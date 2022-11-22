Chelsea’s Boehly has £280m Rice and Bellingham bill due to Granovskaia

While Tuchel was a fan of Rice, the German understood Chelsea’s necessity to sign a new central striker was more pressing and the club paid £97.5m to sign Romelu Lukaku in August that year. West Ham slapped a £100m price tag above Rice’s head, and with no team willing to pay, he remained with the Hammers.
Given that both players could have been signed for under £100m, Boehly faces forking out another huge sum to acquire at least one of the stars of the future.
The 48-year-old has already spent over £300m signing eight new players, in addition to firing Tuchel and appointing Potter and his staff. And for that, he will not be keen on thanking Granovskaia anytime soon.
