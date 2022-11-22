China ready to create a security environment for the prosperity of all countries in South Pacific region: minister

A demonstration of the joint police training between China and the Solomon Islands on July 1, 2022. Photo: Courtesy of China Police Liaison Team

China and some South Pacific countries on Tuesday held their first minister-level dialogue on law enforcement and police cooperation via video, during which Chinese officials said that China stands ready to work with other parties to jointly foster this mechanism to create a security environment for the prosperity, stability and development for all countries in the region.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Secretariat and Minister of Public Security, co-chaired the dialogue with Anthony Veke, minister of police, national security and correctional services of the Solomon Islands.

During the dialogue, Wang first extended his condolences to the Solomon Islands over the earthquake that struck just off the south-west coast on Tuesday.

Wang then said that through the minister-level dialogue mechanism, China and some South Pacific countries can establish a more friendly cooperative relationship, form a more efficient means of cooperation, and enhance professional law enforcement capacity to jointly safeguard the economic and social development of the region.

China stands ready to work with other parties to jointly foster this mechanism to create a security environment for the prosperity, stability and development for all countries in the region and make greater contribution to deepening relations between China and Pacific island countries, Wang said.

The heads of the police departments of Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tonga and Papua New Guinea attended the dialogue and made statements.

Global Times