Christmas 2022: Ultimate gift guide for fans of Liverpool rock stars, The Beatles

From a magical mystery tour to special edition vinyls, we’ve got you covered.
Christmas is creeping up on us and it’s definitely time to start organising gifts for friends and loved ones.
Sometimes it can be hard to find the perfect gift and you’re left scrambling to find a gift set or voucher at the last minute. But, fear not. This year, we’ve got you covered if any of your loved ones are fans of the Fab Four. From experience to special items, this is the ultimate guide to Christmas presents for Beatles fans.
1. The Beatles Where It All Happened mug – £15
Cute mug which is part of Abbey Road’s ‘Where It All Happened’ range. Purchase here: Image: https://shop.abbeyroad.com/The-Beatles/*/The-Beatles-Where-It-All-Happened-Names-Mug/65UE00001RF
2. The Beatles Story – £18pp
Visit the Albert Dock and take a loved one to the Beatles Story. Tickets are £18 per adult, or you can purchase a gift voucher. Purchase here: https://www.beatlesstory.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAg_KbBhDLARIsANx7wAyb8EPsOBwkGATSu8mGUHboMKnVnQ3gTbQJNw4bSy8G4X8cZyBmOqMaAtisEALw_wcB
3. Yellow Submarine picks – £8.49
The Beatles themed picks for your guitarist friends. Purchase here: https://www.thebeatlesonline.co.uk/thebeatles/Accessories/The-Beatles-Yellow-Submarine-Picks-Multi-6-Pack/7INO1SVX000
4. Revolver Special Edition, 12” vinyl – £29.99
This new edition was only released last month.
It can be purchased here: https://diginrecords.com/products/the-beatles-revolver-special-edition?variant=43263001264344