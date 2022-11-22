Cohesity Announces Participation in AWS re:Invent 2022 Cloud Computing Conference

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2022 — Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced its participation in AWS re:Invent 2022, an in-person and virtual global cloud computing conference running November 28 – December 2 at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. Cohesity will host attendees at booth #425 where they can learn more about data protection, cyber resiliency, and data security best practices for Amazon S3.

In addition, Cohesity will announce details of the rapid growth of its Cohesity Cloud Services. Previously called Data Management as a Service, Cohesity Cloud Services is a portfolio of data management and security SaaS products that are managed by Cohesity and hosted on AWS. The company will also highlight the continuing momentum of its strategic collaboration with AWS to accelerate product and services innovation with the common goal of helping customers be more agile, innovate faster, and do more with their data.

At the event, Cohesity will co-present multiple in-booth sessions with AWS, concluding with a breakout panel discussion on ransomware and data protection in today’s threat landscape. The panel will feature CISOs from Amazon and Cohesity alongside select customers. As ransomware attacks continue to rise, cybercriminals have begun developing new methods of cyber mayhem to wreak havoc on organizations globally.

Cohesity’s AWS re:Invent engagements will include:

Protect your assets: A Data Protection and Cyber Resiliency Panel

WHO: Mike Higgins, Director, Healthcare Security, Amazon Brian Spanswick, CISO, Cohesity Theresa Miller, Director, Technology Advocacy Group, Cohesity

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov 30, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. PT

Mandalay Bay, Oceanside D; Session ID: PRT228 ABOUT: Did you know that over 236 million ransomware events have taken place just in the first half of 2022? As cybercriminals discover new approaches, businesses worldwide are struggling to keep up when it comes to effective and modern data protection. Join an expert panel featuring industry-leading chief information and security officers (CISOs) and customers to hear about their firsthand experiences with ransomware and their advice for implementing data protection and management strategies to protect what matters most — your data.

Protect Your AWS Data from Ransomware with Cohesity and AWS

WHEN: Monday, Nov 28, 5:00 p.m. PT

Data Visibility and Control with BigID & Cohesity

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov 29, 1:30 p.m. PT

Data Security Best Practices for Amazon S3

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov 29, 3:30 p.m. PT

Address and Manage Your Cyber Exposure with Tenable and Cohesity

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov 29, 5:30 p.m. PT

Protect Your AWS Data from Ransomware with Cohesity and AWS

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov 30, 3:30 p.m. PT

To learn more about Cohesity’s presence at re:Invent, visit this site.

