ConsenSys Partners with Celo to Drive Mainstream Adoption of Web3 – NFTgators

Quick take:

Celo joins ConsenSys’ Ethereum Scalability Partners with planned improvements to MetaMask compatibility.

Celo also joins ConsenSys’ newly announced Ethereum Climate Platform, which funds the development of real-world Web3 projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Starting today, developers can build on Celo with Infura.

Blockchain technology company, ConsenSys, today announced a partnership with Celo, a carbon-negative, EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain. In this partnership, ConsenSys will be integrating its battle-tested Infura infrastructure with the Celo network to reach over 1,000 mission-aligned projects.

At the same time, Celo also joins ConsenSys’ Ethereum Scalability Partners with planned MetaMask compatibility and ConsenSys’ newly-announced Ethereum Climate Platform, whose mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world Web3 projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Celo joins other key Ethereum Scalability Partners such as Allinfra, Aave, Climate Collective, Gitcoin, Microsoft, and Gold Standard to accelerate climate finance at scale.

“Celo’s mission is well-aligned with ConsenSys in promoting access to Web3 for everyone,” says Sharon Byrne Cotter, Product and Program Manager at Infura. “We look forward to this long-term partnership with Celo’s expanding ecosystem and integrating with its permissionless, carbon-negative blockchain built for real-world benefits. Celo is an important bridge between our industry and the real world, building trust during these challenging times.”

Starting today, developers can build on Celo with Infura, benefitting from the infrastructure’s reliability, integrity, speed, and scalability. The integration with Infura offers convenience and extensive multichain support, with trusted and complementary tooling that seamlessly communicates with the Celo blockchain for rapid deployment and scaling.

Additionally, developers can deploy Ethereum-based dApps using Infura’s Web3 development stack. This includes its smart contract development tool, Truffle, as well as Diligence’s security and smart contract audit service. They can also transact between Celo and other DeFi platforms and dApps with MetaMask.

On the other hand, Infura users will access Celo’s carbon-negative, permissionless, mobile-first blockchain, which offers native support for paying transaction fees with ERC-20 tokens; frictionless onboarding to the Celo ecosystem with just their mobile phone numbers; easy on- and off-ramps using the FiatConnect open API standard; and other benefits.

“Celo and ConsenSys share a long view of Web3 and its powerful potential to create real-world impact,” says Xochitl Cazador, the Celo Foundation’s Head of Ecosystem Growth. “We each support the democratization of wealth and technology. The Celo Foundation and the broader Celo community welcome ConsenSys to our ecosystem, which is building for real-world use cases.”

****

Sign up to the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Stay up to date: