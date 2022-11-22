Cynthia Lennon Thought the Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Was ‘Monotonous’

The Beatles’ first official single as a band was “Love Me Do.” According to John Lennon’s then-wife, though, this wasn’t the group’s best song. In fact, she thought this Lennon-McCartney original was “monotonous.” Here’s what we learned from Cynthia Lennon’s 2005 memoir.

The Beatles released their first single ‘Love Me Do’ off ‘Please Please Me’

Rock and roll band The Beatles pose for a portrait circa 1962, (Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr) | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr made up the finalized Beatles lineup. As one of the first singles released under this band name, the Beatles created “Love Me Do.”

“Love, love me do / You know I love you / I’ll always be true / So please, love me do / Whoa-oh, love me do,” the lyrics state. “Someone to love / Somebody new / Someone to love / Someone like you.”

On Spotify, the McCartney and Lennon duo are credited as the songwriters for “Love Me Do.” In 1980, Lennon elaborated on the song’s origin in All We Are Saying with David Sheff, according to the Beatles Bible.

“​​‘Love Me Do’ is Paul’s song. He wrote it when he was a teenager,” Lennon said. “Let me think. I might have helped on the middle eight, but I couldn’t swear to it. I do know he had the song around, in Hamburg, even, way, way before we were songwriters.”