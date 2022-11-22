Categories
Business

Daniel Craig is just fun

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L-R) Kathryn Hahn as Claire, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Edward Norton as Myles, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel, and Kate Hudson as Birdie. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2022.

People are still fighting over elections, Twitter is a dumpster fire of its own (owner’s) making and you can’t buy beer at the World Cup. A sorry state of affairs all the way around.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” to the rescue.

Writer and director Rian Johnson’s sequel to “Knives Out” is a tonic for bad moods. Star-studded, sometimes silly and always fun, it’s just a good time at the movies.

It’s also another chance to hear Daniel Craig break out his deep, gentrified Southern accent. If you’re going to go, go big. And in the “Knives Out” movies, as in “Logan Lucky,” he follows that advice to the hilt. There’s nothing worse than a fake Southern accent — unless it’s so over the top you can’t resist it.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: