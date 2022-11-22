Daniel Craig reveals Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday now that he’s officially a U.S. citizen

Daniel Craig revealed that Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday after he followed his English actress wife Rachel Weisz by becoming a US citizen.

The 54-year-old English actor while promoting his new Knives Out sequel on Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was asked by the host if he understood Thanksgiving.

‘I do understand Thanksgiving. It’s about giving thanks, as far as I understand,’ quipped Daniel who looked sharp in a grey suit with purple dark tie and purple pocket square.

Favorite holiday: Daniel Craig revealed that Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday after he followed his English actress wife Rachel Weisz by becoming a US citizen

Stephen, 58, then asked if he’d been celebrating Thanksgiving for long.

‘I have and we do celebrate it. In fact, I have American friends as well so I’ve celebrated for quite a long time,’ Daniel said.

‘You have American friends!,’ Stephen joked.

‘I do. I think it’s probably my favorite holiday,’ said Daniel who announced in 2019 that he had American citizenship.

US citizens: Rachel Weisz and Daniel, shown in April 2018 in New York City, have become US citizens

Rachel, 52, married Daniel in 2011 and she became a naturalised US citizen the same year.

They have a four-year-old daughter together.

Daniel was on the CBS talk show to promote Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in which he reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc.

Detective sequel: Daniel was on the CBS talk show to promote Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in which he reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc

Beatles fan: Stephen noted that Glass Onion is the third song on the White Album by the Beatles and asked Daniel how important the Beatles were while he was growing up in Liverpool

Same school: ‘My dad was at the same school as John Lennon, but then everybody’s dad said that,’ Daniel said with a laugh referencing his late father Timothy

Stephen noted that Glass Onion is the third song on the White Album by the Beatles and asked Daniel how important the Beatles were while he was growing up in Liverpool.

‘I mean, it’s very difficult to escape the Beatles if you grew up in and around Liverpool, as I did. So, they are part of your DNA. I mean, they’re kind of the first music you really listen to,’ Daniel said.

Stephen asked if he grew up with any people who know him.

Dance moves: Daniel also was asked about the smooth dance moves he showed in a recent advertising for Belvedere vodka directed by Taika Waititi, 47

Coming soon: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be in theaters for one week starting Wednesday followed by its release on December 23 on Netflix

‘My dad was at the same school as John Lennon, but then everybody’s dad said that,’ Daniel said with a laugh referencing his late father Timothy.

Daniel also was asked about the smooth dance moves he showed in a recent advertising for Belvedere vodka directed by Taika Waititi, 47.

He admitted that he had ‘nil, none’ dance background and told Taika that he couldn’t dance.

Beanie on: The actor wore a beanie as he arrived at the talk show studio

Fan favorite: The actor acknowledged his fans as he left

Style sense: Daniel looked stylish in a dark blue coat as he departed

‘We got one of the best choreographers around who just basically loosened me up, because I can’t count,’ Daniel said.

Daniel said the choreographer would shout ‘Go!’, ‘Loosen up!’ and ‘Let me see those hips!’ to get him moving.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be in theaters for one week starting Wednesday followed by its release on December 23 on Netflix.

Ram Bergman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson and Janelle Monae are seen left to rigth at Netflix’s Glass Onion NYC Tastemaker screening at the Whitby Hotel

Tremendous trio: Rian Johnson introduced Janelle and Daniel

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rian Johnson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae and Bob Ducsay are seen left to right

Pretty in patterns: Lena Hall looked gorgeous

Dynamic duo: Emma O’Connor (left) and Jill Kargman (right) were stylish