Destiny 2 charity event Game2Give to offer exclusive costmetics

Bungie is set to soon helm the fourth annual Game2Give, a Destiny 2 charity event benefitting the Bungie Foundation. This year’s event will run from December 6 – 21.

Participants include some of the FPS game‘s most popular streamers and other content creators such as Knighthawk, PureChiLL, Blessious, Ascendant Nomad, and JSniperton.

However, content creators of all sizes are invited to participate and those interested in raising money as part of the event can sign up on the Bungie Foundation website. Beyond streamers and video content creators, additional fundraisers also include Destiny-related communities such as the teams behind Destiny Item Manager, Destiny Emblem Collector, and Destiny Bulletin, which is popular across a variety of social media platforms for sharing updates and game information with the Destiny 2 community.

Fundraising participants are also invited to join the Light Keepers Guild, which offers various incentives for players who meet lifetime fundraising goals. For example, Guardians who fundraise more than $5,000 through their communities can chose to receive a customized Game2Give 2022 jersey and an official Game2Give 2022 Hall of Fame poster. Those whose fundraising efforts since 2019 total more than $10,000 by the end of Game2Give 2022 will earn a special emblem and shader called Small Luminescence.

The Bungie Foundation supports various initiatives, including disaster relief and programs that support inclusion, diversity, and equity. According to the Game2Give website, $50 worth of donations produce medical supplies for a family impacted by a natural disaster, $500 provides an iPad to a hospitalised child, and $1000 provides a scholarship for STEAM education for a low-income student.

The campaign’s goal is presently set at $2,500,000. Although this year’s Game2Give has yet to officially kick off, participants have collectively already raised more than $20,000. Donor rewards from $10 to $24.99 earn the Arc Propellant emblem, $25 to $59.99 earns the brand new Respite’s Focus emblem, $60 to $99.99 earns the exclusive, all-new Tenderhearted Shell Exotic Ghost, and $100 or more will earn players the Bungie Foundation’s Light Hearted Sparrow. Players can redeem n-game incentives once the event officially kicks off on December 6.

The Bungie Foundation also announced that it recently retitled its iPad for Kids program as Little Lights, which is an homage to Guardians who draw their power from the Traveler’s Light.

As the Season of Plunder wraps up, be sure to check back for updates and information on upcoming content, such as the Destiny 2 season 19 release date, the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date, and the Destiny 2 Strand subclass guide to learn more about what to expect from Bungie in the coming months.