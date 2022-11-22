Died Suddenly documentary from Stew Peters has its world premiere on Twitter

Everybody loves immersing themselves in the spectacle and action of big-screen blockbusters more often than not. Nevertheless, many audiences would much rather kick back and dive deep into a documentary than anything else.

The appetite for documentary filmmaking has grown significantly in recent years and streamers such as Netflix have been at the forefront of catering to the increasing interest.

Beyond the streamer, a wealth of titles have emerged this year, whether feature films or episodic series.

A fair handful have demanded attention and, quite recently, there has been an interest on social media in a documentary entitled Died Suddenly.

With that in mind, here’s where to watch the Died Suddenly release and its trailer.

Where to watch Died Suddenly release and trailer

Died Suddenly is now available to stream on Twitter, while the documentary movie premiered on the Died Suddenly Twitter page on Monday, November 21, 2022. The page currently has 80.5k followers and the Twitter release marks the world premiere.

Importantly, the film opens with a disclaimer explaining: “This film is not suitable for children.”

As for price, the film release is free to stream on Twitter and caps in at one hour and eight minutes.

For those unfamiliar with what the project is about but are simply curious after seeing the movie discussed online, you can check out a four-minute trailer on Rumble.

Is the documentary streaming on Netflix?

No, Died Suddenly is not available to stream on Netflix and there has been no indication the documentary will be made available on such platforms as Netflix, Amazon Video, iTunes, Apple TV etc.

As it stands, Twitter is the only place to access the documentary.

Died Suddenly is now streaming on Twitter.

