Do you support blocking of Andrew and Harry as royal stand-ins – POLL

Buckingham Palace has said that only working members of the family will be expected to act as Counsellors of State. This means that Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will no longer be able to deputise in King Charles III’s absence, due to ill health or while he is abroad. But do you support this move? Vote in our poll.

Members of the House of Lords were told that the move will act as a “practical solution and safeguard to ensure that the machinery of Government can continue”.

On Monday, November 21, peers met to debate the Counsellors of State Bill, which would widen the pool of royals eligible to conduct official duties for the Sovereign.

The Lord Privy Seal said: “The functions Counsellors of State undertake can include, for example, indicating assent to legislation, formally approving appointments, and providing authority for the affixing of the Great Seal to documents, such as royal proclamations. The role can also include convening Privy Council meetings where necessary.

“The Bill represents a practical solution and safeguard to ensure that the machinery of Government can continue.”

READ MORE: Prince Andrew and Harry will not stand in for King Charles