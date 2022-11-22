Dream Job: Watch 25 holiday movies, win $2,500

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Do you love holiday movies? Well, you’re in luck! CableTV.com is hiring a “Chief of Cheer” and paying them $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

The Chief of Cheer will also get a year-long subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now, according to a press release from CableTV.com.

Applications are open now until December 3 at 1:59 a.m., the release said,

The chosen applicant can pick the movies themselves, and CableTV.com said they can even count Die Hard.

Applicants must be 18+ and eligible to work in the U.S. Holiday movie lovers can apply on CableTV.com.