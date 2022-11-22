Drivers can improve fuel efficiency by using simple gear-changing hack

The speed of 56mph has often been talked about as being the optimum speed. This was due to the old fuel consumption test being run at three speeds: urban, 56mph and 75mph – and 56mph was always, unsurprisingly, the most efficient of these.

Typically, cars are most efficient at 45-50mph. By driving aggressively and applying brakes suddenly, drivers can burn up to 20 percent more fuel.

Motorists are also being warned that they can face major fines for failing to make sure that their tyres are properly inflated and leaving their cars to idle. Dorry Potter, expert at National Scrap Car, urged drivers to make sure that their tyres are inflated properly and not to idle their vehicles.

This is because underinflated tyres massively reduce fuel economy and can also lead to a £10,000 fine. Ms Potter said: “Not only are drivers at risk of a £2,500 fine per tyre for an inadequate set of wheels, but tyre pressure and performance will also affect how much fuel is being used.

