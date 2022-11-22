Drivers could risk £5,000 fines for wearing certain autumn clothes

People are recommended to have an eye test every two years to check if they need prescription glasses. Driving without glasses when required is illegal and can invalidate their car insurance, as well as lead up to a £1,000 fine.

Ahead of autumn, motorists have also been advised to keep their cars in good condition. Simple things such as cleaning the windshield can prevent the glaring sunlight from blinding the driver and causing dangerous situations on the road.

There are a number of other reasons motorists could be at risk of receiving a fine over the autumn and the winter months.

Decorating the car

Dorry Potter, expert at National Scrap Car, said: “Whilst we all want to embrace the festive period decorating our homes, cars should be avoided as this could lead to fines and invalidate your insurance. Affecting your view out of your windscreen can lead to three points and up to £1,000 in fines. Therefore, you should leave the tinsel, baubles and ribbon at home.

