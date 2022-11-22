Drivers risk invalidating insurance when leaving cars to de-ice

Motoring lawyer Nick Freeman has previously warned that drivers should stay inside their vehicles when defrosting them to avoid being caught out. He said drivers should “always be in control” of their cars while the engine is running and could risk invalidating their car insurance for leaving it unattended.

Car thefts are common in winter as thieves wait for drivers to turn on their ignition before pouncing.

Mr Freeman said: “It may be tempting to get out of the car and leave the engine running when defrosting the car.

“But if you’re on the road – rather than a private driveway- it’s breaking the law.

“The Highway Code states that drivers are expected to always be always in control of their vehicle while the engine is running.

