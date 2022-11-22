Drivers urged to rent out unused parking spaces to make £2,500





With the rising cost of living, motorists are looking for ways to earn extra money, and research from car insurance company Comparethemarket has revealed that renting out an unused parking space can be a great way of doing that. The experts added that there is potential to make over £2,500 a year.

The study also shared the top cities in which drivers can make the most by renting out their parking spaces. Almost one in two Britons (47 percent) are considering taking on an additional job and looking for extra sources of income. And, some Britons are turning to renting out their parking spots, according to the experts. A parking space can add an average of £14,275 to the value of a property, the research showed. More importantly, however, by analysing the average cost of renting a private parking space in 30 of the most populated UK cities, Comparethemarket found Britons could earn just over £2,500 per year. Drivers could make an average of £209 per month just by renting out their private parking space to other drivers. Unsurprisingly, London is where motorists could earn the most from renting out private parking spaces, with an annual earning potential of just over £7,000. READ MORE: Drivers warned to ‘never’ buy fuel from certain petrol stations

Although significantly less profitable than London, Glasgow and Cardiff rank as the second and third-best cities to earn extra income. At the opposite end of the scale, those in Stoke-on-Trent could earn an average of £91 per month by renting out their space – the lowest of all cities researched. Leicester and Derby followed behind as second and third cheapest, with an average monthly parking price of £99 and £100 per month. However, drivers who are thinking about renting their driveways have been urged to follow certain steps to stay safe and ensure that the money hits their bank account. These are: Create a contract Make it clear that you’re not responsible for damage to someone else’s vehicle on your property. DON’T MISS

The news comes after experts warned that cashless parking scams are on the rise and are targeting the younger generation. Nowadays, drivers may struggle to find a parking machine that accepts cash. Most of them take cards or force road users to scan QR codes to pay online. As a result, scammers have resorted to replacing QR codes with fake ones in order to steal personal details and money. By putting their own QR codes on parking machines, fraudsters are often able to trick drivers into giving them their card details or making a fake payment. According to reports, several websites across the UK have already been reported. Katherine Hart from Trading Standards said the scam was “very much on the increase”. Ms Hart added: “It is another way to data harvest or phish for personal details and steal our money. This type of scam often targets the younger generation who are more likely to use their smartphones for payments.”

