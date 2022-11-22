Eamonn Holmes admits he’s ‘overwhelmed’ as he lays beloved mum to rest

Eamonn Holmes, 62, has been inundated with support following the death of his mum, Josephine Holmes. Josephine tragically passed away in her Belfast home on Friday at the age of 93. Eamonn took to Twitter and Instagram this morning, sharing his thanks to those who have reached out to him in his time of grief.

He said: “I am genuinely humbled and overwhelmed. [You] have been a great comfort. We lay her to rest this morning.”

In a pinned Twitter post, Eamonn heartbreakingly wrote over the weekend: “At 93 Age hardly withered her.

“My Dear Mother Jospehine who has left us to go to Heaven, Requiescat in Pace.

“Thank you to all of you who paid tributes and your Respects.

READ MORE: Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico, 54, in jaw-dropping display as she pines for ‘one man love’