Eamonn Holmes unable to make mum’s funeral due to poor health

Due to health reasons, Eamonn Holmes was unable to attend his mum’s funeral in Belfast today, but spoke virtually to the congregation to pay a loving tribute. The 62-year-old’s mum was remembered by her loved ones, including Eamonn’s brothers, at Saint Patrick’s Church, Donegall Street.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, he made a touching speech heard by those in attendance.

He said: “Thank you for being there today on what is a work day.

“My name is Eamonn and I am the second son — my other brothers being Emmett, Connor and Leonard Holmes — of Josie.

“They are all here today and I love and respect them so much for what they constantly do for mum.

