Eco protesters from Ocean Rebellion ‘vomit oil’ and set fire in London

Extinction Rebellion set a fire at a London building today as campaigners continue to target businesses in the capital city. Eco protesters operating under the name ‘Ocean Rebellion’ have held a string of post-COP27 anti-oil demonstrations. Performers clad in suits using cartons for masks vomited fake oil over 13 premises, one of which appeared to catch fire.

The group’s targets included organisations they believed were connected to the fossil fuel industry.

But they held their most dramatic demonstration outside the International Maritime Organisation, the only United Nations specialised agency headquartered in the UK, this morning.

Protesters gathered outside the building clutching cartons of liquid, which they threw around the entrance.

Black liquid splattered around represented oil, which some of those taking part vomited from their masks.

