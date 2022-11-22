Eco protesters from Ocean Rebellion ‘vomit oil’ and set fire in London

Extinction Rebellion set a fire at a London building today as campaigners continue to target businesses in the capital city. Eco protesters operating under the name ‘Ocean Rebellion’ have held a string of post-COP27 anti-oil demonstrations. Performers clad in suits using cartons for masks vomited fake oil over 13 premises, one of which appeared to catch fire.
The group’s targets included organisations they believed were connected to the fossil fuel industry.
But they held their most dramatic demonstration outside the International Maritime Organisation, the only United Nations specialised agency headquartered in the UK, this morning.
Protesters gathered outside the building clutching cartons of liquid, which they threw around the entrance.
Black liquid splattered around represented oil, which some of those taking part vomited from their masks.
The other businesses targeted included:
- Protests took place at BP
- Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- BAE Systems
- Church House
- Ineos
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Schlumberger
- the Institute of Economic Affairs
- JP Morgan
- Arch Insurance
- The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan
- The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (DEFRA)
The DEFRA protest saw performers position themselves outside the department’s offices dressed in suits with fish head masks.
They splashed a red liquid meant to represent blood outside while holding suitcases emblazoned with messages like “war on fish” and “MSC-certified lies”.
Other protesters wearing yellow fishermen’s suits bore placards warning of impending ecological catastrophe.
One placard read “no more fish in the sea”, while another warned: “As the sea dies, we die.”
Extinction Rebellion has said they aim to force British businesses to cut ties with fossil fuels and end overfishing.
Sarah Hart, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, said the organisation is “sending the message that it’s time to cut the ties with fossil fuels or lose the social license to operate in the UK”.
Another spokesperson, Suzanne Stallard, added that overfishing is “one of the most serious threats to our Ocean”.
She said: “It is the leading driver of marine biodiversity loss and critically undermines the resilience of fish and other wildlife to climate change.”
