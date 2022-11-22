Ellie Taylor ‘blindsided’ by Strictly Come Dancing result

“It could’ve gone either way and that’s why I was so relieved to hear our names called out because it’s not how it’s supposed to be but we came out with something.”

Next week the couple are set to take on the Jive to Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl, although Ellie noted they are still deciding “who’s the brown-eyed girl, one of us will be.”

Ellie added one last person to her Thank You’s on Instagram, saying her husband Phil Black “has been flipping incredible throughout this whole wild Strictly stint”.

She wrote on her story: “If you’re looking for marriage material, he comes highly recommended but sadly he is currently out of stock.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One at 7:15pm.