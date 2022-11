The singer told crowds on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles: “Without America, I wouldn’t be here.” Sir Elton, 75, produced a stunning show laden with pyrotechnics and fireworks plus a surprise appearance from London-born Dua Lipa, 27, below. He has been performing across North America as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, culminating in three nights at the venue in California – where he was playing for the first time since 1975.