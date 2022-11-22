Emily Ratajkowski Dumped Brad Pitt For Pete Davidson Because The Actor “Wasn’t Ready To Commit To A New Relationship”?

Did Emily Ratajkowski break up with Brad Pitt because of Pete Davidson? Well, at least that is what the new rumour says. Just recently, fans were left in shock after it was announced that the model is dating the SNL star. Emily got divorced from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he cheated on her.

Rumours came in that she and Pitt are seeing each other as both are ready to date again. However, it was also said that the actor wants to keep things casual because of Angelina Jolie. One report suggested that Brad thought if things get serious between her and the model, Jolie would badmouth him in front of their kids.

However, soon after that Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing a mystery man, squashing rumours of dating Brad Pitt. Now, it is said that she and Pete Davidson are a thing, even the SNL star recently broke up with Kim Kardashian. However, one insider claims that the supermodel broke up with the Fight Club actor because of the comedian.

As per In Touch Weekly, a source has claimed that before Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson started dating, the model spent a lot of time with Brad Pitt. “They were hot and heavy. Emily was even spending a lot of time at Brad’s new mansion. Neighbors said she and Brad would have candlelit dinners, and some even said they saw the pair skinny-dipping in the ocean,” the source said.

“But Brad wasn’t ready to commit to a new relationship, so Emily kept her options open,” they added. “Since he wasn’t ready to be exclusive with her, Emily told him she wanted to take a break – over text. She dumped him for Pete,” the insider alleged.

They also said that now Emily Ratajkowski is only focused on Pete Davidson. “Emily is well aware that Pete has a way with the ladies. It didn’t put Emily off. If anything, his dating history intrigued her. Emily thinks Pete is hot, and he’s more age-appropriate than Brad Pitt,” the insider said.

