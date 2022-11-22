Emmerdale’s Chas to lose everything as fans ‘work out’ Al betrayal

Jen theorised: “I’d love for it to be revealed that Al had more women than just Kerry and Chas on the go, and watch Chas lose everything over a man who hadn’t changed for her at all.”

Maggie replied: “Yep I can see someone turning up pregnant looking for Al.”

Other fans seem to think Chas might be exposed by Charity Dingle, with O tweeting: “Come on Charity work it out that it’s Chas with the way she’s reacting before we all die of boredom. #Emmerdale”

Aiden added: “You can tell Chas is guilty defending Al at every opportunity #emmerdale.”

“Is Charity fishing? #Emmerdale,” Mac asked while Teena said: “Chas is almost telling them it was her. #Emmerdale.”

Ryan Glendenning claimed: “Come on Mandy and Charity work it out. Chas was having an affair with Al.”

“How the hell is no one picking up on Chas’s mood swings every time someone mentions Al it’s just ridiculous like #Emmerdale,” Leanne Murphy commented.

Emmerdale returns on Thursday at 7pm on ITV.