Eo & 9 Other Animal-Centric Movies That Aren’t For Kids

EO is a beautiful experimental film about humanity as seen through the eyes of a sweet little donkey, winning over audiences from all across the world ever since its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.





One of the most overused tropes in children’s movies is animal protagonists, especially talking ones because it offers a captivating fantasy that kids tend to daydream about. However, some films know perfectly how to use the image of the animal as a reflection of the human soul, with a political and psychological appeal made for adults only.

The Kangaroo Chronicles (2020)

Although the concept of a talking kangaroo befriending a down-to-Earth Berliner seems quite attractive to a child, the film counts on acid humor and jokes about how modern life is shaken by history. The Kangaroo himself is openly a communist and has fought in the Vietnam War on the Viet Cong side.

The Kangaroo Chronicles‘ goofiness is what makes the film’s humor so unique as the narrative quickly gets comfortable with its own absurdity and characters are forced to adapt to the Kangaroo’s high-spirited energy.

White Dog (1982)

White Dog uses the relationship between man’s best friend and humans as the basis of an impactful story about structural racism. In the film, a successful trainer accepts the challenge of retraining a violent dog that’s been taught his whole life to attack black people.

Anyone could be fooled by the dog’s innocent eyes, but the shift in its behavior whenever it sees a person of color is terrifying. White Dog attempts to dissect evil’s true nature and how it needs to be cut by the roots; a brutal and painful portrayal of a society controlled by vicious people and naturalized hatred for decades.

Rabbits (2002)

Arguably David Lynch’s weirdest movie, Rabbits doesn’t even have a plot or a concise narrative whatsoever, it basically follows the daily routine of a family of humanoid rabbits in a sitcom scenario, babbling non-stop nonsense as they are casually interrupted by an evil entity every once in a while.

Truth be told, Rabbits isn’t actually for anyone, but the movie is easily nightmare fuel to any kid that might come across it. Working as a complement to Lynch’s Inland Empire, the film’s chilling atmosphere shows the director’s talent to scare viewers with literally anything.

Animal Farm (1954)

Based on the iconic novel of the same name by George Orwell, Animal Farm can easily be seen as a sweet talking-animals fable at first, until it begins to dive deep into politics and how authoritarianism dooms a seemingly perfect system. In the film, a successful farmyard revolution is threatened by a group of corrupt animals that attempt to take over the farm for their personal gain.

The whole story is loosely based on the Russian Revolution of 1917 and each of the main characters represents real-life figures and political movements. Orwell’s argument becomes obvious when viewers realize that Napoleon, the pig, is actually Stalin, and Old Major represents Karl Marx, for example.

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011)

Although it is a mesmerizing prequel, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes is only one among several Planet Of The Apes movies and might not even be the one that centers around the animals the most, yet it does a great job of capturing what ignited the revolt of the apes through the eyes of Caesar, an ape subjected to an experiment that aims at finding the cure for Alzheimer and ended up granting him valuable increases in intelligence.

Although the film works as a sci-fi thriller, arguably only grown-up audiences will find entertaining the film’s high psychological aspects. Caeser might be one of the most interesting animal protagonists out there and goes through a hell of an arc. Thanks to the memorable scene in which Caeser shouts “no,” this one has an easy place in cinema history.

White God (2014)

White God tells the story of Hagen, a sweet dog that befriends thirteen-year-old Lili. When new taxation on mixed breeds is put into practice, Lili’s father dumps Hagen on the street, where the dog will be forced to lead a life of violence in order to survive.

White God is a brutal tale that exposes allegorically how minorities are oppressed by a society that rejects change, forcing them to grow up in a vicious environment and fight against themselves. As the movie progresses, Hagen evolves from an innocent companion dog to a killing machine, taking the social commentary to heartbreaking extremes that aren’t easy to watch.

Jaws (1975)

Jaws presents an iconic movie monster made by nature when a peaceful beach at Amity Island is terrorized by a bloodthirsty white shark, forcing specialists and the townspeople to use their own bestial instincts to catch the animal once and for all.

Perhaps Jaws‘ trump card is precisely how rarely viewers actually get to see the shark in action. The harrowing atmosphere of imminent danger added to the brilliant soundtrack helps mystify the animal’s menace and establish effective horror scenes that continue to traumatize children to this day.

Cujo (1983)

Arguably the most intense movie about killer dogs, Cujo is a claustrophobic horror story about a mother and her child trapped inside a car after a massive St. Bernard contracts rabies and sets his sights on them.

Cujo showcases once again Stephen King’s talent for turning literally anything into nightmare fuel, even man’s best friend. The film also does a great job of utilizing limited spaces as a tool to level up tension; characters might lose track of the dog’s whereabouts and think they’re safe, but the dog can quickly get to them whenever they try to escape. These dynamics keep the suspense going from beginning to end.

EO (2022)

EO has bewildered audiences in international festivals throughout the year, earning the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival, and now is finally out in the US. The film follows EO at all times, a donkey on a journey across modern Europe as people good and bad cross his path, and memories of a dear companion motivate him to keep going forward.

Although EO delivers many experimental techniques that won’t be for everyone’s taste, the film’s sensorial appeal makes it easy for audiences to connect with the donkey, feeling all the joy and pain he witnesses in his journey, which is conducted by a mesmerizing score.

Au Hasard Balthazar (1966)

The film that inspired EO is the most painful and intimate portrayal of the human condition as seen through the eyes of an animal, in this case, an innocent donkey called Balthazar. Without trying to humanize the poor Balthazar, life unravels as it is as the mistreated animal wanders about witnessing the beauty of everyday mundanity as well as the worse things it has to offer.

Au Hasard Balthazar is constantly reminding viewers how consciousness is humanity’s demise and Balthazar is somewhat lucky for being just a casual witness passing by, while the people around him are forced to contemplate their suffering without possibility to escape.

