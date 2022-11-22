Equinor Submits Development Plan For Norwegian Sea Gas Field | MarketScreener

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian energy major Equinor ASA said Tuesday that it has submitted a plan for development and operation for the Irpa gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea.

“The development of Irpa will contribute to predictable and long-term deliveries of gas to customers in the EU and the U.K.,” Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s executive vice president for Projects, Drilling and Procurement, said.

The development will use existing infrastructure on the nearby Aasta Hansteen field with gas then transported to the Nyhamna processing plant in Norway before traveling via the Langeled pipeline system to customers in the U.K. and continental Europe, it said.

The Irpa discovery was proven in 2009 and has estimated recoverable gas resources of around 20 billion standard cubic meters, equivalent to 124 million barrels of oil equivalent or the consumption of nearly 2.4 million British households over a period of seven years, it said.

The development will cost 14.8 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.44 billion) and is scheduled to come on stream in the fourth quarter of 2026 with Irpa expected to produce until 2039.

Equinor has a 51% stake in the field as operator, while Wintershall DEA has a 19% stake, Petoro 20% and Shell PLC 10%.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 0448ET