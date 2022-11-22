Etown student to provide courses through Etown Edge

Senior Eric Schubert has had a lot to celebrate throughout his four years at Elizabethtown College. Last spring, Schubert went viral for solving a murder case that went cold in the 1960s through his thorough knowledge of genealogy. Now, he’s providing courses through Etown Edge to share his love for genealogy and research.

Schubert is offering two courses through Etown Edge. The first, “Genealogy Research: An Introduction Course” is for beginners who are wading into genealogy for the first time. Learning outcomes for the introductory course include general ways on how to begin a traditional genealogy search from scratch, an understanding of the types of historical records to search, the definition of genealogy and methods to overcome assorted challenges.

The second course, “Genetic Genealogy Research: An Introduction” is for those who want to learn applications of genetic genealogy. Learning outcomes for this course include the definition of genetic genealogy and other key terms related to the field, how a biological parent/grandparent mystery can be solved using genetic genealogy and why seeing context clues can be vital to a genetic genealogy search. Both courses have a time limit of 60 days.

Schubert’s courses provide affordable and flexible options for students to learn from where they are. At the end of each micro-credential, a certificate and continuing education unit is delivered.

The program offers more than 300 affordable micro-credential courses and can help working professionals to grow their portfolio and demonstrate their achievements and knowledge. Etown Edge lets students learn at a self-driven pace, and they can choose from a la carte or customized certificate bundles.

In addition to Schubert’s genealogy courses, Etown Edge also provides credentials in cyber security, data analytics and statistics, diversity, equity and belonging, human resources, leadership and foreign languages.

To learn more about Etown Edge, visit https://www.etown.edu/sgps/edge.aspx.