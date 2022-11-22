Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in December 2022

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

December is a big month for Netflix. The streaming service is releasing new seasons/spin-offs of two of its biggest shows, Emily in Paris and The Witcher. The former is returning for Season 3 on Dec. 21, while the latter is getting a limited series prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, on Christmas Day. It’s also shaking up its strategy of making intentionally bad movies with some movies that are trying to be good, like director Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio and the star-studded Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, starring Daniel Craig as the Foghorn Leghorn-accented detective Benoit Blanc.

Notable licensed arrivals include the action-comedy hit Bullet Train, which did well in theaters this summer and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 3, and Aubrey Plaza-led indie crime thriller Emily the Criminal, which drops on Dec. 7. That’s two Emilys in one month. We’re looking forward to the crossover, Emily the Criminal in Paris.

Scroll on for the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December.

The Best New Netflix Movies and Shows in December

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Netflix

It took Guillermo del Toro a decade to bring this passion project, a stop-motion adaptation of the timeless tale of the puppet who wants to be a real boy, to life. GDT’s take is steeped in his signature allegorical style of dark fantasy, setting the story in Fascist 1930s Italy and making Pinocchio much less cute than the Disney version of popular imagination. It’s the second Pinocchio movie to come out in a few months, and by all accounts vastly superior to the Disney+ one; it’s heavily favored to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. [Trailer]

Emily in Paris Season 3 (Dec. 21)

Season 3 of the romantic dramedy everyone loves to complain about but watches anyway finds Emily (Lily Collins) continuing to have personal and professional misadventures while wearing elaborate outfits. Do we have an estimate for this show’s hefty wardrobe budget? What other shows spend on visual effects, Emily in Paris spends on couture. [Trailer]

The first Knives Out was a box office smash, and the sequel is getting the widest theatrical release for a Netflix movie ever, but make no mistake, this stylish sequel is a Netflix film. Daniel Craig returns as master detective Benoit Blanc, who’s tasked with solving a murder mystery at a Greek villa that starts out as a game and turns real. The cast includes Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. In his review for TV Guide, Jordan Hoffman gave it a 9 out of 10, an exceptionally high score for any movie, let alone a Netflix Original in 2022. [Trailer]

Fresh off the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh stars in this four-episode limited series spin-off of The Witcher. She plays the last member of a tribe of sword-elves who sets out on a quest to retrieve a stolen sword that’s sacred to her people. It’s an origin story of how the monster-slayers known as Witchers came to be. It could either be one for the diehard Witcher heads, or more accessible to non-nerds than that hardcore fantasy series. Watch it and see! [Trailer]

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in director Noah Baumbach‘s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s classic postmodern satirical novel. I don’t usually do this, but I’m going to defer to Netflix’s description for this one, because it’s really good: “White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.” That’s exactly what it’s about! Reviews have been more mixed than you might expect for a film with this pedigree, but the book is one of my favorites, so I’ll definitely be watching. [Trailer]

Everything Coming to Netflix in December

TBA

The Glory (Netflix Series)

God’s Crooked Lines (Netflix Film)

The Interest of Love (Netflix Series)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix Series)

Dec. 1

Dead End (Netflix Series)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes (Netflix Anime)

The Masked Scammer (Netflix Documentary)

Qala (Netflix Film)

Troll (Netflix Film)

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Dec. 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Hot Skull (Netflix Series)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix Film)

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix Film)

“Sr.” (Netflix Documentary)

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future (Netflix Film)

Dec. 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Dec. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Netflix Family)

Dec. 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Netflix Family)

Delivery by Christmas (Netflix Film)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 7

Burning Patience (Netflix Film)

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas (Netflix Series)

The Marriage App (Netflix Film)

The Most Beautiful Flower (Netflix Series)

Smiley (Netflix Series)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Dec. 8

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix Documentary)

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (Netflix Documentary)

Lookism (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 9

CAT (Netflix Series)

Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix Anime)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix Film)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower (Netflix Series)

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Prisoners

Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Netflix Anime)

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Tom Papa: What A Day! (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Netflix Documentary)

Glitter (Netflix Series)

I Believe in Santa (Netflix Film)

Kangaroo Valley (Netflix Documentary)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Dec. 15

The Big 4 (Netflix Film)

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime (Netflix Family)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (Netflix Anime)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas (Netflix Series)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix Film)

Cook at all Costs (Netflix Series)

Dance Monsters (Netflix Series)

Far From Home (Netflix Series)

Paradise PD: Part 4 (Netflix Series)

Private Lesson (Netflix Film)

The Recruit (Netflix Series)

Summer Job (Netflix Series)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 18

Side Effects

Dec. 19

Trolley (Netflix Series)

Trolls

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas (Netflix Film)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (Netflix Film)

Emily in Paris: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Film)

Piñata Masters! (Netflix Series)

Dec. 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Netflix Film)

Time Hustler (Netflix Series)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix Series)

Vir Das: Landing (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 26

No Escape

Treason (Netflix Series)

Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder (Netflix Film)

A Night at the Kindergarten (Netflix Film)

The Circle: Season 5 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Stuck with You (Netflix Film)

Dec. 29

Brown and Friends (Netflix Family)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 30

Alpha Males (Netflix Series)

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

White Noise (Netflix Film)

Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022 (Netflix Comedy)

Everything Leaving Netflix in December

Dec. 9

The Shack

Dec. 10

Fast Color

Dec. 11

Manhunt: Unabomber

Dec. 14

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 15

The Danish Girl

Dec. 27

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Dec. 28

Shrek the Musical

Dec. 31

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie