Exclusive Web3 Partner of World Halal Summit, Mints Soulbound NFTs for Attendees

Dubai, U.A.E., Nov 22, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – MRHB.Network, the world’s first decentralized finance platform devoted to halal crypto asset solutions, is joining the World Halal Summit as an official Web3 partner and will be providing ‘soulbound tokens’ (SBT) for the thousands of expo attendees.

The World Halal Summit, taking place this year from November 24-27, 2022, is the largest halal conference in the world — the last World Halal Summit attracted over 31 thousand attendees from 96 different nations. The conference is held annually in Istanbul, Turkey, and is focused on contemporary challenges and opportunities in the halal industry. This year’s primary theme is “For a Sustainable Trade: Explore All the Aspects of the Halal Industry”. Topics that will be covered at the summit’s many keynote addresses and panel discussions include current trends in the halal sector and new directions in the halal market.

“We have always been big supporters of halal expos around the world, and are proud to be Official Partner of the World Halal Summit this year,” said MRHB DeFi CEO and founder Naquib Mohammed. “There has been tremendous interest in crypto and digital assets by Muslim communities in recent years. MRHB is the world’s first Web3 platform offering decentralized financial services that are truly halal from the ground up and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to share these solutions with the community of the World Halal Summit.”

Notable speakers at this year’s World Halal Summit include the Head of the Turkish government’s Department of Participation Finance, the Acting Department Head of the Turkish Halal Accreditation Agency, and the Director of the Turkish government’s Department of Participation Finance. Dozens of other speakers from a wide variety of industries and countries will also be present.

Get Soulbound NFT Tickets Minted by MRHB DeFi

As the exclusive Web3 partner of World Halal Summit, MRHB (pronounced ‘Marhaba’) is the sole producer of NFT tickets to the event. The NFT tickets are more than just collectible pictures — they provide real utility as verifiable proof that the conference-goers have purchased tickets to the World Halal Summit.

MRHB is minting NFT tickets which are soulbound tokens – non-transferrable NFTs that cannot be sold or traded with other people. Originally conceived by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, soulbound tokens act as identity and reputation tokens in a decentralized society.

USD10K worth of Gold tokens to be won on TijarX Gold Rush

To celebrate their newly launched commodities exchange TijarX, MRHB DeFi is also awarding a total of US$10 thousand in Gold Standard ($AUS) halal tokenized gold to lucky winners of their ‘Gold Rush’ Campaign. To participate and have a chance to win physical gold-backed tokens (ticker ‘AUS’), users must purchase a minimum of US$100 worth of AUS on TijarX, MRHB DeFi’s decentralized commodities exchange or DEX. The gold tokens are backed by the physical gold bars held in the vaults of MRHB’s regulated (since 1974) bullion partner – Ainslee Bullion.

TijarX can be accessed on Sahal Wallet, a multi-chain, multi-asset self-custodial halal crypto wallet available on iOS and Android. Prizes will be distributed in AUS as follows:

$5K prize to the highest AUS net buyer

$3K prize to the second-highest AUS net buyer

$1K prize to the third-highest AUS net buyer

10 X $100 prizes to 10 lucky draw winners

Follow MRHB on Twitter to get the latest updates on the trading contest.

The MRHB Vision: Empowering, Ethical and Easy

MRHB DeFi’s halal decentralized finance platform empowers the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims and those looking for a more ethical gateway into the opportunities of web3 and digital assets, The Islamic Finance market is US$3 trillion in size and promotes ethical, transparent and fair business practices .

“The cryptocurrency space is a risky place with limited or no halal crypto asset options,” Naquib said. “I founded MRHB DeFi to be a one-stop-solution for users searching for more ethical and non-interest-based approaches to DeFi solutions. I am confident our TijarX Gold Rush campaign will attract summit attendees who are looking for an easy way to invest in physical gold, silver and crypto assets via their phone.”

Sahal Wallet acts as a super App for all of MRHB DeFi’s halal finance services, including the SouqNFT marketplace — where World Halal Summit NFTs are minted and halal compliance NFT certificates are also hosted — as well as the TijarX commodities exchange, home to tokenized precious metals by Gold and Silver Standard. Every token and product on the platform undergoes a strict halal vetting procedure to ensure all assets are Shariah compliant. The world’s first halal crypto income and staking solution will both launch in the next few months, with four more launches scheduled for 2023 including interest-free financing, decentralized philanthropy (DePhi), an entrepreneur launchpad and decentralized autonomous governance.

The company launched their $MRHB token last December in an oversubscribed IDO, raising over US$4.5 million. The majority of their investors came from their enthusiastic community of over 70 thousand ethics-conscious supporters from 106 different countries. The company has since gone on to win the 2022 Global Brand Awards as the “Best New Islamic Crypto Platform”. Nasdaq and InvestorPlace have also featured the MRHB token as a “killer crypto” to invest in.

MRHB DeFi is supported by a number of partners and investors, including Polygon Technology, Sheesha Finance, Australian Gulf Capital, NewTribe Capital, Blockchain Australia, Mozaic, Contango Digital Assets, ZKSync, Acreditus Partners, EMGS Group, Sinofy Group, Sukhavati Protocol and MKD Capital, amongst others.

About MRHB.Network

MRHB means ‘welcome’ and is the world’s first Web3 platform that empowers the community with an ethical and halal approach to decentralized finance. By following values-based financial and business principles , we are creating a trusted ecosystem where both experts and novices can safely and easily access the full power of DeFi.

Our diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts, business entrepreneurs and industry professionals, who have all come together to ensure that MRHB fulfills its impact mission to benefit society as a whole with DeFi, by bridging the gap between faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

