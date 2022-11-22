Experience Autumn in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – Xbox Wire

Summary
- Exchange Autumn Event Seasonal Points (earned by completing limited-time quests and dispatching enemies) for cosmetics and more at the Seasonal Point Exchange Shop.
- Run the limited-time Quest, Practice Drill: Crisp Autumn Aelio Defense, as many times as you want!
- Run new Field Race courses in South Retem and West Kvaris!
If you enjoy copper foliage and crisp breezes, then do yourself a favor and check out the scenery in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis during the month of November! Central City is bedecked in Autumn finery, and you can almost hear the leaves crunching underfoot. These aren’t the only changes to the landscape of Aelio; you can now find Greenealcite and other new Gathering Materials throughout the regions. Make sure you get in on a run of the Limited-time Quest Practice Drill: Crisp Autumn Aelio Defense too! To find out more about this event, check out the outline below!
Autumn Event ’22 Part 2 (begins November 11-16)
- Limited-time Quest Practice Drill: Crisp Autumn Aelio Defense
- Field Races
- New Limited-time Tasks
- King Captan
- Seasonal enemies
- Autumn ’22 Rappy
- Seasonal maps and weather
- Seasonal Points and Event Exchange Shop
- Special Event Scratch Tickets
- Seasonal Event World Trials
- And more!
If you’ve never played Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, find out what kind of ARKS Defender you’ll be by visiting the Xbox Store and downloading the game for free on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S today!
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
SEGA Corporation
☆☆☆☆☆
752
★★★★★
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, the latest chapter in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series, is here at last!
It’s time to jump into adventures beyond imagination!
This new adventure takes place on a vast open field! Up to 32 people can enjoy the adventure in a new world with beautifully-evolved graphics!
The simple and intuitive controls developed in the series up to now have also evolved! A new dimension of battle with a variety of powerful enemies awaits! The new actions Photon Dash and Photon Glide allow you to traverse across the vast open field with ease!
Of course, the ultimate in character creation has also evolved. Create your own main character that will be unique throughout the world, and head out to a new adventure!
・The core game is Free-to-Play, but there is certain paid content that can be purchased.
・The Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis game that can be downloaded with this content is the same as that included in other editions. You do not have to download this if it is already installed.
・Proceeding with play in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will allow you to play Phantasy Star Online 2.
・Please log in with an administrator account to play this game.
