Families enjoy free movies at Peach County libraries

Each day, families will see a different movie with free popcorn.

MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays.

Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library in Fort Valley for a free movie and popcorn

Lesley says she enjoyed doing something with her family for the holidays.

“I can spend time with my family instead of having drama with someone,” Lesley says.

Lesley’s mom, Marie Merise, says she hopes more families will come out to the library.

“I suggest all families come out to the library to check out some stuff for our children because we really need it,” Merise says.

If you missed Monday’s movie, you still have a chance to catch one.

You can watch two new movies at the Thomas Public Library in Fort Valley, or the Byron Public Library.