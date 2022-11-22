Farmers indicted for poor animal welfare – Norway’s News in English — www.newsinenglish.no

Two farmers in Southern Troms county have been indicted for failing to take care of their livestock. The indictments follow a rash of other animal welfare violations that have not been followed up.

The two new indictments came after inspectors found dead lambs among live animals at the farm. The two farmers responsible are charged with failing to provide their animals with adequate care and feeding. Their case will go to trial in the Midtre Hålogaland Court in February.

It comes after a series of animal welfare violations in Norway were found between 2016 and 2021. Only one farmer has been punished, and merely fined NOK 12,000, while state broadcaster NRK reports that fully 56 cases were dropped. The violations had either exceeded the statute of limitations or prosecutors lacked enough evidence even though animal rights activists had documented pigs with their tails chewed off or with open sores and broken legs.

Animal welfare regulators have complained of a lack of staffing but hope inspections will improve after the government granted some extra funding last year.

