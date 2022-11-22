Fashion Brand MA®KET & Pet Tech Company Whistle Launch Exclusive Smart Device, Collar & Leash Bundle For NTWRK Holiday Gift Guide

Dropping November 28

This holiday season, America’s premier livestream shopping platform NTWRK is partnering with leading pet tech company Whistle and K9-loving streetwear brand MA®KET to release a line of bundled co-branded collars and leashes, including innovative pet health monitoring technology.

The Whistle™ Health Limited Edition monitors pets’ wellbeing to provide valuable insights to keep them safe and healthy. Using industry-leading tech, along with an unmatched database of behavioral data and collaboration between scientists and pet parents, the devices help you understand what your dog really needs, helping them live their best life.

The collaboration will come to life during NTWRK’s highly coveted gift guide on November 28 at 3 PM PT, with a price point of just $99. Like Oprah’s Favorite Things, but for hype culture, the week-long product and content experience will include some of the most exclusive holiday gifts from the world’s best creators. This episode will feature product demos from MA®KET founder Michael Cherman, the face of the campaign alongside his dog Max.

This technology is paired with streetwear brand MA®KET, known for collaborations with the NBA, Lacoste, Mike Tyson and beyond. The forward-thinking and fast-growing company is constantly pushing the boundaries of all things fashion and streetwear with a mission of being inclusive and accessible. The collaboration between Whistle and MA®KET came about through founder’s Michael Cherman’s combined love and passion for his dog Max and fashion.

Official MA®KET x Whistle Products:

Collar : All-natural adjustable hemp dog collar with silver metal buckle. Exclusive design on length of collar is a reimagining of the Ma®ket logo in collaboration with Whistle, and the buckle is engraved with “Whistle MA®️KET.”

: All-natural adjustable hemp dog collar with silver metal buckle. Exclusive design on length of collar is a reimagining of the Ma®ket logo in collaboration with Whistle, and the buckle is engraved with “Whistle MA®️KET.” Leash: All-natural hemp 6′ dog leash with silver metal carabiner. Exclusive design on length of leash is a reimagining of the MA®KET logo in collaboration with Whistle.

All-natural hemp 6′ dog leash with silver metal carabiner. Exclusive design on length of leash is a reimagining of the MA®KET logo in collaboration with Whistle. Whistle™ Health Limited Edition: This smart device is essential for every pet parent to provide the best care for their pup baby. The tech helps owners understand their pet’s health by monitoring behaviors including licking, scratching, eating, drinking and sleeping. Pet parents are alerted to any abnormal behaviors to detect potential health issues sooner, like skin allergies, diabetes, weight, sleep issues, and more. This latest device features a new, beautiful sleek design and can attach to any dog collar.

About MA®KET:

MA®KET. The official brand of the internet. Made by the people, for the people. MA®KET removes the barriers between good ideas and successful business by blurring the line between collaborators and customers. It helps creatives, dreamers and misfits bring their ideas to market, providing entry into the exclusive worlds of design and streetwear with education, resources and mentoring.

About Whistle

Whistle is the market leader in pet wearables, developing award-winning smart tech for monitoring a pet’s health and wellbeing. As the premier partner to a new generation of pet parents, we use our data, products, and services to help people be the best pet parents they can be. Learn more at www.whistle.com.

About NTWRK:

NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where “entertainment meets e-commerce” (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. The brand has captured the attention of tech and business media alike—recently winning Forbes’ “America’s Best Start-Up Employer,” a Webby Award for “Apps & Software- Shopping,” Ad Age’s “Hottest Brands,” and multiple Fast Company recognitions including “Most Innovative Companies,” and “Brands that Matter.” Under the motto “Shop, Watch, Connect” and with investors including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, Drake, Goldman Sachs, luxury brand Kerring and more, NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

NTWRK ON THE WEB:

https://thentwrk.com/

https://www.instagram.com/ntwrk/

For more info, please contact:

ntwrk@shorefire.com