Fincher, Netflix & More Circling FTX Story – Dark Horizons

Numerous major names are reportedly circling potential screen adaptations of one of this month’s biggest news stories – the multi-billion dollar implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Deadline reports that director David Fincher, “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman, “Frozen” actor Josh Gad, and streaming giants Netflix and Amazon are all allegedly keen on rights to a book which “Moneyball,” “The Big Short” and “The Blind Side” author Michael Lewis is writing.

Separately Scott Burns and Jonathan Glickman’s Panoramic lavel are reportedly looking at a potential project with the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin.

In addition “The Imitation Game” writer Graham Moore is reportedly set to write and direct a film or TV series adaptation of a New York Magazine cover story on the topic. Scoop Wasserstein will produce that project.

FTX was the world’s third largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, with it being valued at $32 billion in January. However it has been in bankruptcy proceedings since November 11th following a liquidity crisis, whilst founder Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO. The downfall of the FTX crypto empire has been the biggest financial news story since the WallStreetBets & GameStop saga during the pandemic.

Multiple documentaries are also in the works – one between New York Magazine and Vox Media Studios, one from Vice, and one from XTR and David Darg.

Source: Deadline