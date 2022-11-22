Flagler sheriff: Bar patrons tackle gunman who held firearm to woman’s head, shot at various people

A man has been arrested after officials in Flagler County say he went on a rampage inside a Palm Coast bar.According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday at Smiles Nite Club.“Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. Witnesses told deputies the suspect, Connor Anderson, had been at the bar with a woman when he became upset about being unable to find his car keys. Officials say Anderson left and returned with a gun, put the woman in a headlock and held the firearm to her head. Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson whom detectives say fired six times toward several other patrons.Anderson fled the scene but was found in a nearby parking lot. Deputies say Anderson was still armed with a 9mm Glock handgun when he was taken into custody without incident.He was taken into custody and arrested for six counts of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.Anderson is in jail under a $542,000 bond.”It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Anderson will be learning that the hard way as he sits in jail at the Green Roof Inn. I also commend the patrons that intervened and immediately called us. Putting themselves in danger in this case saved many lives.”

