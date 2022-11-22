Categories
Florida teen runs mile in several New England states to honor fallen first responders


A teen from Florida is running a mile in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire in honor of fallen first responders.The run is a part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, which raises awareness and funds for families of those who died in the line of duty.Zechariah Cartledge founded the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. Since then, he’s run more than 1,300 miles across several states.His run started Sunday afternoon on Haverhill Street in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

His run started Sunday afternoon on Haverhill Street in Seabrook, New Hampshire.



