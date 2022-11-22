Forecasting the Future of Web3 Communication

In recent months, innovative new Web3 communication solutions have piqued the interest of investors and Web3 projects who recognize the intrinsic value of and market demand for streamlined wallet-to-wallet communication.

While the ripple effects of ongoing macro and geopolitical trends have impacted the broader crypto market for most of 2022, the need for Web3 projects to be able to send rich, relevant information to asset holders isn’t undercut by current market conditions.

If anything, the recent insolvency of FTX illustrates just how important it is for crypto projects to be able to rapidly alert asset holders regarding potential vulnerabilities and hacks.

Bottom line: the case for breakthrough Web3 communication tools to facilitate streamlined, custom communication between Web3 platforms and their communities is ironclad and will only strengthen as we enter into 2023. Moreover, an email will provide the underlying architecture for the future Web3 communication era for a number of reasons.

Email is a reliable solution that is battle- and time-tested, ticking all the engagement boxes in terms of open rates, clicks, and deliverability. Email has become firmly embedded as one of the most dominant forms of communication for individuals and enterprises alike—an enduring trend that shows no sign of slowing down.

In 2021 alone, 320 billion emails were sent and received daily, and this number is expected to grow to 376 billion by 2025. Email also has standards that are widely adopted by applications and other prominent solutions, making it an indispensable aspect of modern life.

Critically, it can serve as a familiar bridging mechanism to bring Web2 users and companies into the Web3 sphere. However, it will take a Web3-native platform to deliver this new paradigm.

While Web2 giants have the resources and bandwidth to expand their scope of services considerably, they cannot be all things to all people, nor should they be. We’ve already seen MailChimp suspend newsletter services for crypto businesses. This move demonstrates how Web2 platforms may not be best positioned to usher in this new era of Web3 communication.

If Web2 platforms spread themselves too thin, they run the risk of undercutting the very value proposition that propelled their growth in the first place. The recent issues concerning FTX will likely increase the natural prudence of Web2 companies when it comes to the broader crypto and Web3 space, perhaps dissuading them from entering the fray.

Companies with an acute understanding of Web3 market dynamics can also deliver new innovations that extend beyond the reach of Web2 platforms. For example, the EtherMail solution provides a personalized protective layer to incentivize readers through our Paywall mechanism, which serves as a type of virtual toll configured by a Web3 user for their inbox.

This represents a new incentivization paradigm for emailing, bringing the traditional model into Web3. Users will have the ability to control their paywall based on a range of customer preferences and define what kind of content they are willing to read in exchange for $EMT, our native utility token, which will be launched as part of our future roadmap.

At EtherMail, we are setting the standard for wallet-to-wallet communication, spearheading the development of products that Web3 projects need today. We aren’t constrained by legacy architecture or red tape and have an agile modus operandi, meaning we can deliver solutions tailored to the evolving contours of the Web3 space.

Since closing our $3 million seed round in August of this year, we’ve rapidly established a best-in-class framework for Web3 email communication, establishing partnerships with renowned NFT projects such as Probably Nothing, Toxic Skulls Club, inBetweeners, and Prime Planet. This has enabled these projects to segment their asset holders based on the number of tokens held, the rarity traits of an NFT held, the specific type of NFT held, and more.

By leveraging our proprietary Web3 email solution, these partners can tailor communication to their NFT holders accordingly and send custom rewards for contributing to the respective communities. We’ve barely scratched the surface in terms of mass adoption and aim to be the frontrunner when it comes to anonymous and encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication.

