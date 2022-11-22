Geri Horner supported by Christian as she receives honorary degree

Geri Horner received an honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University on Tuesday in recognition of her commitment to raising the aspirations of children and young people, advocating for women’s rights and an outstanding contribution to the music industry over the last 25 years.

The Spice Girl collected her award along with more than 8,000 graduates. On receiving her doctorate, Geri said: “I sincerely believe education is a superpower – we are learning machines and I am still learning.

“I was studying A-level English literature before I embarked on a different kind of adventure, so I didn’t go to university – but I always valued my education and my love of reading, storytelling and words.

“Education is power. It gives confidence and opens eyes, hearts and minds.”