Get Apple’s 27-Inch Intel iMac for the Lowest Price Ever

Apple’s 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K Display is an all-in-one desktop sporting a crystal clear, vibrant Retina 5K screen. At a heavily discounted price of $1,699.99 ($600 off), this sleek PC is a reliable unit for busy office life or a college student on the road to a degree.

The screen of the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K Display is exactly what this all-in-one needs to display everything stored on the 512GB SSD in brilliant and accurate colors. At $600 off its retail price, it will be tough to pass up on the reliable, top-quality components the 27-inch iMac line is known for, including a powerful Intel Core i7 (3.8GHz) processor and 8GB of RAM that can be expanded using the easy-to-access port on the rear of the monitor. This is also one of the last times we’ll see an Intel chip in an Apple all-in-one, so if you’re looking to run Windows via Bootcamp, you’ll want to act now.

The unit is also outfitted with an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 XT GPU capable of producing vivid 5K graphics. Connections include a gigabit Ethernet port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and four USB Type-A ports. Built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 will ensure the iMac remains connected to your network, as well as the included Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard.

To score $600 off Apple’s 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display, head to Best Buy and look for the ongoing Black Friday deal. There’s no current expiration date on this $600 deal, so be sure to take advantage of it now to lock in the absolute lowest price we’ve seen on this iMac. Keep in mind that you can choose a different component configuration than the one listed, but any changes will affect the final price.