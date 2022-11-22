GEW-China 2022 sects space and time with metaverse technology

A virtual screen capable of online shopping and doing businesses. [Photo/VCG]



The week-long 16th Global Entrepreneurship Week China 2022, or GEW-China 2022, concluded on Monday.

Held for the first time with metaverse technology, the event broke free from time, space and geographical restrictions to hold 45 sub-events. Its participants reached 40,000 in total, including those from startups, investment institutions, big-name enterprises, government agencies and universities.

Dozens of technological innovation companies participated in the innovation-themed exhibition, and 412 entrepreneurial projects were able to draw attention from investment and financing institutions thanks to the event.

The event organizers also invited many famous experts and business executives to deliver speeches and share their insights on the development of specific industries and sectors. The speakers included He Jifeng, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

A total of 10 startups were awarded Eyas Awards for excellent angle fund projects by the Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates at a sub-line event.

A list of top 30 venture investors was also unveiled at the closing ceremony of the GEW-China 2022.