Give the Gift of Healthy Pets this Howliday Season with Beesley

(Rutherford Co., Tenn.) Want to get an early start on your Holiday shopping? Need a gift for someone who has everything? The Beesley Animal Foundation suggests a gift that keeps a dog or cat healthy! Give the gift of pet food to help pet owners with a bit of extra assistance for their cat or dog. When you choose a gift(s) to Beesley Animal Foundation, the organization will send an e-card to your recipient or honoree and cc’ you as well when you complete the 3 easy steps below…

Choose your gift(s) on the Beesley Holiday Gift Form. These will benefit pet owners who need help the most and qualify for financial assistance when coming to the Beesley Animal Clinic. Fill out recipient info and choose either a Christmas or Chanukah e-card to be sent to your honoree.



Make payment (link on the form) for your gifts and we will send a Merry Christmas or Happy Chanukah e-card to you and your honoree.

You can choose from several options like Canine Heartworm Tests, Vaccinations, Pet Food for Beesley’s Outreach Program, Spay/Neuter Surgeries, etc. for your Beesley Holiday Gifts.

Beesley’s mission is to provide responsible pet care through community awareness and education and affordable health services for cats and dogs. The Human-Animal bond is a strong, mutually beneficial relationship. The non-profit organization stives to help keep pets and their humans together, healthy, and happy.

Beesley reports that any donation / purchase is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law, and that you did not receive any goods or services in exchange for your donation. Beesley Animal Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt [501(c)(3)] corporation. Our Federal Tax ID Number is 58-1399719.

To learn more about all the services and programs of the Beesley Animal Foundation, visit their website and social media pages. If you have any questions about this or any other Beesley program, you can call the Beesley Foundation at (615) 217-1030 or the Beesley Animal Clinic at (615) 802-0476.