Gov.-elect Healey hit the road for post-election travel


As she starts to build out her eventual administration and prepares to make the transition from the attorney general’s office to the governor’s suite, Gov.-elect Maura Healey has also been mixing in some travel.

The last public event the governor-elect held was a trip to Pittsfield on Thursday, Nov. 10, two days after the election, to “emphasize her commitment to being a Governor for all of Massachusetts.”

The next day, Healey flew from Boston to the Tampa, Fla., area. Healey’s transition team declined to comment on the trip to Florida.



