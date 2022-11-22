GQT Movies hosting Sensory Friendly Movie Nights the last Wednesday of each month

LAYFAYETTE, Ind. — GQT Movies has announced its lineup for Sensory Friendly Movie Nights at its theaters in Holland, Lowell, and Grand Haven. The films will be shown on the last Wednesday of each month.

The films will be shown in a sensory-friendly format. Tickets will be available at a discounted price. Due to seating being limited to one auditorium, guests are encouraged to arrive early at the theater.

“We are very excited to offer this special showing to our movie-goers with sensory needs, and we welcome Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health as our title sponsor whose generous support made this possible,” said GQT Movies COO Matt McSparin. “We heard from a cross-section of our guests that this type of show was a want and need, so we listened. As always, GQT is focused on value, cleanliness, and customer service, and we can’t wait to host everyone so they can experience all that we offer.”

The next film shown will be Disney’s animated film Strange World on November 30. The film was directed by Don Hall and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade, and Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade. The film follows the Clade family of explorers, who go on a journey to the planet Avalonia.

DreamWorks Animation’s next animated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be the film shown on December 28. The film is a spin-off of the Shrek film series, and a sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots. It was directed by Joel Crawford, and stars Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots, Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, and Olivia Colman as Mama Bear. In the film, Puss has used eight of his nine lives. He then goes on a journey to restore the lives he lost, while trying to escape enemies who are trying to hunt him.

Copyright DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved. Shark (Craig Robinson), Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Snake (Marc Maron), Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and Tarantula (Awkwafina) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, directed by Pierre Perifel. Copyright DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.



On January 25, the DreamWorks Animation film The Bad Guys will be shown. The film was directed by Pierre Perifel, and stars Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, and Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula. The film follows a group of criminals called The Bad Guys. After the group is caught by law enforcement, they pretend to change their ways and act like model citizens, while also planning their next heist. The film is based on the graphic novel series by Aaron Blabey.

A Sensory Friendly Movie Nights screening is also scheduled for February 22 and March 29.

More information on Sensory Friendly Movie Nights can be found on GQT Movies’ website.

