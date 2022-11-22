Categories
US

Grammy nominee DJ Khaled putting stays in his sneaker closet on Airbnb


MIAMI – Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb and is inviting “sneakerheads” to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with an overnight stay in his massive sneaker closet in Miami.

Guests will get exclusive access to the music icon’s sneaker paradise and sleep among some of the most prized kicks from his collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled in a statement. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Guests will also have access to his outdoor lounge so they can kick back after a dip in the pool. They will also get the chance to enjoy some of DJ Khaled’s favorite spots in Miami, like a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens.

Khaled is only offering two one-night stays, occurring on December 5th and 6th for two guests each at only $11 a night – a nod to his shoe size.

Fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, November 29th at 1 p.m. at airbnb.com/wethebest.

CBS Miami Team


wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: