Harry and Meghan ‘brazen’ over award acceptance branded dig at royals

A royal commentator criticised Meghan and Harry’s decision to accept the Ripple of Hope Award given to them by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

Speaking after the association’s president Kerry Kennedy said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be handed this gong due to their “heroic” stance against systemic racism within the Royal Family, commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “Meghan and Harry receiving this award makes me feel quite queasy, actually. I think that accepting this award by definition accuses the Royal Family of racism yet again – structural racism this time.”

This move, she added, it’s “another dig” at the Firm and “another open declaration that they believe Meghan was treated in a racist way”.

She also said: “It’s really hurtful and a very rude presumption. I don’t believe there is structured racism in the Royal Family. This very public accusation is a huge kick in the teeth for them again.”

She added: “It’s very brazen of them to have accepted the award. I understand that there are limited options of what you can do after being presented with an honorary award. Should they have refused it? Or say it’s not appropriate? It’s hard to say, but overall, it’s a really sad situation.”