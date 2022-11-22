“Has absolutely NO idea how easily likable he is” – Tennis fans react to Andrey Rublev’s humble post thanking fans for support “he didn’t deserve”

Andrey Rublev shared a heartfelt note to tennis fans, thanking them for their endless love and support during the ATP Finals in Turin, which he feels he “didn’t deserve.” The Russian player vowed to use the fans’ support to become a better player and person.

Rublev’s humble assessment of his campaign and touching message to fans earned him a lot of praise and some more love from the tennis fan community. Rublev reached his maiden semifinal at the season-ending championships last week, eventually bowing out with a tough loss to Casper Ruud at the last-four stage.

Rublev was part of a couple of enthralling matches in Turin and showed his resilience in both his group-stage victories. He returned from a set down against Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to win both those matches. Rublev took to social media to reflect on his performance and the support from fans.

“Torino thank you so much for all your love and support during the week that I didn’t deserve. But what I felt this week with your kindness and support, shows me that I can be a better person and better player. It means more than a world to me. Thank you,” Rublev wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the same, fans opined that Rublev was being too hard on himself and that he deserves all the support that comes his way for his personality and conduct.

“It makes me so pissed off when he says he doesn’t deserve all this love, I mean do y’all know someone who deserves it more than him?? The world is even too rude with this boy, he deserves every single thing and MORE,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Dear Andrey, I wish you would allow yourself to accept that all of us love you for who you are right now, who you were in the past and who you will be in the future. I feel privileged to support you, you deserve all of it, no matter what,” another fan expressed.

@AndreyRublev97 Dear andrey, I wish you would allow yourself to accept that all of us love you for who you are right now, who you were in the past and who you will be in the future. I feel privileged to support you, you deserve all of it, no matter what 🤍 @AndreyRublev97 Dear andrey, I wish you would allow yourself to accept that all of us love you for who you are right now, who you were in the past and who you will be in the future. I feel privileged to support you, you deserve all of it, no matter what 🤍

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Andrey Rublev’s heartfelt message:

Hello Andrey, please try to get the thought of “not deserving the spot in Finals” out of your head: they didn’t gift you anything, you earned it. Otherwise I’d be there too 😂😂😂 😄😄😄 twitter.com/AndreyRublev97…

@AndreyRublev97 You absolutely deserved to be there, Andrey! You work hard, you are a nice human, and good things will come to you. Just smile and say thank you, and enjoy the friluits of your labour. ❤️

It's sad that the feels like he doesn't deserve love and support 💔😭

@AndreyRublev97 don't be so hard on yourself, trust that you wouldn't receive this much love and support from people if we didn't believe you to be worthy and fully deserving of it. congrats on an amazing season, i'm sure 2023 is gonna be kind to you. proud of you always

"That I didn't deserve", please Andrey, when will you see that people love you because you PRECISELY deserve it…Keep going, we'll be here next year 🫶🤘

A look back at Andrey Rublev's 2022 tennis season

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala











