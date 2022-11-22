Here’s How Gigi Hadid’s family has been ‘supportive’ of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi and Leonardo were recently spotted leaving a New York City restaurant after enjoying a dinner date. The duo first sparked romance rumours in September, after they were spotted hanging out in the Big Apple during Fashion Week. It was later reported that the DiCaprio also jetted off to Milan during the Milan Fashion Week where the model had already headed to due to work.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ongoing rumoured romance seems to have gotten support from the model’s family as well. As per Entertainment Tonight, Gigi’s happiness is of utmost importance to her family and they seem thrilled about her new relationship. While the two are yet to make their relationship official, the duo has been hanging out.

How Gigi Hadid’s family feels about Leo romance?

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source informed about how Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid think about her new relationship. The source said, “Bella and Yolanda think Leo is incredibly talented and are of course supportive of their relationship. They just want Gigi to be happy, support her, and help her be a great mom.”

The source also spoke about Leonardo’s feelings towards the model and added, “Leo finds Gigi to be gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart. They both genuinely enjoy each other’s company and connect over a variety of things. Leo is enjoying getting to know Gigi better. They are both hoping to spend as much time as they can together”, via ET.

Mohamed Hadid on Gigi and Leonardo rumours

Previously, Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid had also reacted to his daughter’s romance rumours with the actor in September. Praising DiCaprio, the model’s father told The Daily Mail, “I met Mr DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him.” Adding on about his daughter’s current dating rumours with the actor he maintained that they have known each other for some time and believe they are just good friends.

Before his link-up rumours with Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ended his four-year romance with model Camila Morrone. As for Gigi, the model split from Zayn Malik last year. She shares daughter Khai with the former One Direction singer.