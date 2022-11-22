Here’s How You Can Play as Neymar on ‘Call of Duty’ — & Lionel Messi is Next

Video games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have a new character skin available just in time for the 2022 World Cup: Neymar.

Players can now purchase a skin to play as the Brazilian fútbol forward “The most tactical playmaker is dropping in,” reads the post from the official Call of Duty Instagram.

Neymar and Team Brazil play their first World Cup match this Thursday (November 24) against Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

In the preview for the new skin, Neymar can be seen shooting weapons and dodging enemy fire. At one point, he blows a helicopter out of the sky, hangs from an aircraft wing, and falls from an exploding plane.

To get a Neymar skin, gamers must purchase the Neymar Operator Bundle from the in-game store. You can then choose Neymar as your operator by going to the operator’s tab.

According to Gaming Intel, the Neymar Operator Bundle includes a Neymar Operator Skin; “All Kicks” Finishing Move; “The Feared” BAS-P Weapon Blueprint; “Longball” SO-14 Weapon Blueprint; “Ocean Gem” Vehicle Skin; Neymar 10 Weapon Charm; “Outrun” Neymar Emblem; and “Speed Boost” Neymar Sticker.

Two more fútbol players will also get skins in celebration of the World Cup. Frenchman Paul Pogba will debut on November 25 and Argentinian icon Lionel Messi will debut on November 29.

We’ll see how good Neymar is on the battlefield in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, but for now, we’ll be wishing another South American team good luck in the big tournament. Brazil has won five World Cup trophies since the tournament began in 1930. Their last one was in 2002 when they beat Germany 2-0.